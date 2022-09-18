Dr. Farah Mansuri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mansuri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farah Mansuri, MD
Dr. Farah Mansuri, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pismo Beach, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.
Associated Surgeons of San Luis Obispo921 Oak Park Blvd Ste 201, Pismo Beach, CA 93449 Directions (805) 546-0411
Associated Surgeons of San Luis Obispo77 Casa St Ste 103, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405 Directions (805) 546-0411
French Hospital Medical Center1911 Johnson Ave, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions (805) 546-0411
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
- Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Mansuri thought she was going to be performing a routine appendectomy on me but it took a strange turn! She went above and beyond and took away my pain!
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Mansuri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mansuri accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mansuri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mansuri has seen patients for Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Appendicitis and Ventral Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mansuri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mansuri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mansuri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mansuri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mansuri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.