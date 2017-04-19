Dr. Farah Malick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farah Malick, MD
Overview
Dr. Farah Malick, MD is a Dermatologist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Malick works at
Locations
-
1
Metropolitan Dermatology Center PC38865 Dequindre Rd Ste 104, Troy, MI 48083 Directions (248) 743-9330
-
2
Michigan Dermatology Center, PLLC2077 Hiller Rd, West Bloomfield, MI 48324 Directions (248) 706-1570
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Malick?
I have had Psoriasis since the 80s, going thru seven doctors and some bizarre treatments. Dr Farah and office mgr. Heather, have worked hard to find a positive result from the new meds on the market, and gain approval from my insurer. I even receive calls from them after office hours to check in!
About Dr. Farah Malick, MD
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1891819801
Education & Certifications
- University of California, San Francisco
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- University of Michigan
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malick has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malick works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Malick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.