Dr. Farah Khan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Greenwood Village, CO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ross University|Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center, Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Khan works at Millennium Park Medical Associates in Greenwood Village, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.