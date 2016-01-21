Dr. Farah Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farah Khan, MD
Dr. Farah Khan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED.
Khan Plastic Surgery3811 Turtle Creek Blvd Ste 200, Dallas, TX 75219 Directions (469) 437-5426
To me, she is an experienced doctor. Because it is the only one harvest treatment. She was very devoted to the treatment. I was a little fear to go to the treatment of the first surgery. She helped me overcome all fear. I was amazed and impressed at her treatment and dutifulness. Everyone is getting the benefit of your treatment.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
