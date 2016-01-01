Dr. Hekmat has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farah Hekmat, MD
Overview
Dr. Farah Hekmat, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Hekmat works at
Locations
Farah-hekmat MD
9301 Wilshire Blvd Ste 402, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
(310) 276-0541
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Farah Hekmat, MD
- Pediatrics
- 44 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Persian
- 1073655841
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hekmat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hekmat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hekmat works at
Dr. Hekmat speaks Arabic and Persian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hekmat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hekmat.
