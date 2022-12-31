Dr. Farah Hameed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hameed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farah Hameed, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Farah Hameed, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston|University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Locations
ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown51 W 51st St, New York, NY 10019 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Hameed is fantastic. I have worked with her through all my major sports injuries - broken bones, torn muscles and tendons, slipped discs - all of it. She is thorough, kind and extremely competent.
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago
- Spaulding Rehab Hosp-Harvard Med Sch
- Boston Medical Center
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston|University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
