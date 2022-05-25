See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Irondale, AL
Dr. Farah Ghori-Javed, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.5 (11)
Overview

Dr. Farah Ghori-Javed, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Irondale, AL. They completed their fellowship with Baylor College Of Med

Dr. Ghori-Javed works at The endocrine,diabetes and metabolism clinic in Irondale, AL with other offices in Mountain Brk, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Chiropractique
    4500 Montevallo Rd Ste B101, Irondale, AL 35210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 874-9184
  2. 2
    Lodewick Diabetes Corporation
    3918 Montclair Rd Ste 217, Mountain Brk, AL 35213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 933-7881

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Vincent's East

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes Type 1

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Humana
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VIVA Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 25, 2022
    I have seen Dr. Gore your face for several years but now I cannot locate her. Would love to have her as my doctor again if anyone knows where she is or her number.
    G M — May 25, 2022
    About Dr. Farah Ghori-Javed, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073807871
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College Of Med
    Internship
    • FUHS/The Chicago Med Sch
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ghori-Javed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ghori-Javed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ghori-Javed has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghori-Javed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghori-Javed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghori-Javed.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghori-Javed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghori-Javed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

