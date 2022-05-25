Dr. Ghori-Javed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farah Ghori-Javed, MD
Dr. Farah Ghori-Javed, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Irondale, AL. They completed their fellowship with Baylor College Of Med
Dr. Ghori-Javed works at
Chiropractique4500 Montevallo Rd Ste B101, Irondale, AL 35210 Directions (205) 874-9184
Lodewick Diabetes Corporation3918 Montclair Rd Ste 217, Mountain Brk, AL 35213 Directions (205) 933-7881
- St. Vincent's East
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VIVA Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have seen Dr. Gore your face for several years but now I cannot locate her. Would love to have her as my doctor again if anyone knows where she is or her number.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1073807871
- Baylor College Of Med
- FUHS/The Chicago Med Sch
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
