Dr. Farah Garmany, MD

Pediatrics
26 years of experience
Dr. Farah Garmany, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience.

Dr. Garmany works at Nicklaus Children's Hospital - Heart Program in Coral Springs, FL with other offices in Charleston, WV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Nicklaus Children's Pediatric Specialists at Coral Springs
    9750 NW 33rd St Ste 109, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 575-1211
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Ronny H G Go MD
    830 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 401, Charleston, WV 25302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 344-3400

Sinus Tachycardia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Sinus Bradycardia

Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Feb 28, 2020
    Dr. Garmany is amazing and very thorough. I appreciate everything that she done for my daughter but she needs a new receptionist. This lady is beyond rude for no reason. She's rude on the phone and in person. Thank God this was our last visit!!
    About Dr. Farah Garmany, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316018757
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CHIROPRACTIC INSTITUTE OF NEW YORK
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Garmany has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Garmany has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Garmany. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garmany, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garmany appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

