Dr. Garmany has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farah Garmany, MD
Overview
Dr. Farah Garmany, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from CHIROPRACTIC INSTITUTE OF NEW YORK.
Dr. Garmany works at
Locations
Nicklaus Children's Pediatric Specialists at Coral Springs9750 NW 33rd St Ste 109, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 575-1211Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ronny H G Go MD830 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 401, Charleston, WV 25302 Directions (304) 344-3400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Garmany is amazing and very thorough. I appreciate everything that she done for my daughter but she needs a new receptionist. This lady is beyond rude for no reason. She's rude on the phone and in person. Thank God this was our last visit!!
About Dr. Farah Garmany, MD
- Pediatrics
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1316018757
Education & Certifications
- CHIROPRACTIC INSTITUTE OF NEW YORK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garmany accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garmany has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Garmany. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garmany.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garmany, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garmany appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.