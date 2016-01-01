Dr. Galaydh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farah Galaydh, MD
Overview
Dr. Farah Galaydh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oviedo, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY.
Locations
1
Eagle Eye Clinic PA2572 W State Road 426 Ste 3008, Oviedo, FL 32765 Directions (407) 365-7322
2
Adventhealth Lab200 N Lakemont Ave, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions (407) 365-7322
3
Adventhealth Lab7727 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32822 Directions (407) 380-2020
4
Vision One Inc.1900 Mason Ave Ste 100, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Directions (386) 274-5525
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Farah Galaydh, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1073584546
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
