Dr. Farah Ferrer, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Farah Ferrer, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They completed their residency with University School Of California

Dr. Ferrer works at Children's Hospital Central California in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

    Farah Ferrer MD Inc
    5406 E Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 213-3605
    Monday
    2:30pm - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    5:45pm - 7:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 7:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Autism Spectrum Disorders
Bipolar V Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Autism Spectrum Disorders
Bipolar V Disorder

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Autism Spectrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar V Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Medical-Psychiatric Issues Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Psychobehavioral Disorders Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.3
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
About Dr. Farah Ferrer, MD

Specialties
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1942393996
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • University School Of California
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Farah Ferrer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferrer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ferrer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ferrer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ferrer works at Children's Hospital Central California in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ferrer’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferrer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferrer.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferrer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferrer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

