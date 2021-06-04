Overview

Dr. Farah Dawood-Farah, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.



Dr. Dawood-Farah works at Associates In Infectious Diseases in Rochester Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.