Dr. Farah Dawood-Farah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dawood-Farah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farah Dawood-Farah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Farah Dawood-Farah, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.
Dr. Dawood-Farah works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Fd Farah Mi Pllc1701 South Blvd E Ste 190, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (586) 580-0760
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dawood-Farah?
Dr. Farah is an amazing doctor. He has great bedside manner and is very caring. I'm surprised to see the negative reviews as Dr. Farrah and his staff in my opinion are great!!
About Dr. Farah Dawood-Farah, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 30 years of experience
- English, Creole and French Creole
- 1841245263
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dawood-Farah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dawood-Farah accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dawood-Farah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dawood-Farah works at
Dr. Dawood-Farah has seen patients for Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dawood-Farah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dawood-Farah speaks Creole and French Creole.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Dawood-Farah. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dawood-Farah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dawood-Farah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dawood-Farah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.