Dr. Farah Ashraf, DO

Rheumatology
2.8 (18)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Farah Ashraf, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in New Windsor, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with MidHudson Regional Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.

Dr. Ashraf works at Premier Medical Group - Rheumatology Division in New Windsor, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis and Lupus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    New Windsor Rheumatology
    955 Little Britain Rd, New Windsor, NY 12553 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 614-0700

  • MidHudson Regional Hospital
  • Vassar Brothers Medical Center

Arthritis
Lupus
Fibromyalgia
Arthritis
Lupus
Fibromyalgia

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Please verify insurance information when scheduling an appointment.

    Apr 28, 2017
    Dr. Farah Ashraf is a very skilled and compassionate rheumatologist. I have been seeing her for 2 years and there is no one else I would trust to help me treat my Rheumatoid Arthritis. Staff is also very friendly and accommodating.
    Poughkeepsie, NY — Apr 28, 2017
    • Rheumatology
    • 28 years of experience
    • English, Urdu
    • 1134123839
    • University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Dr. Farah Ashraf, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ashraf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ashraf has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ashraf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ashraf works at Premier Medical Group - Rheumatology Division in New Windsor, NY. View the full address on Dr. Ashraf’s profile.

    Dr. Ashraf has seen patients for Arthritis and Lupus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ashraf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashraf. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashraf.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ashraf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ashraf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

