Dr. Farah Ashraf, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Farah Ashraf, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in New Windsor, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with MidHudson Regional Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Dr. Ashraf works at
Locations
1
New Windsor Rheumatology955 Little Britain Rd, New Windsor, NY 12553 Directions (845) 614-0700
Hospital Affiliations
- MidHudson Regional Hospital
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Farah Ashraf is a very skilled and compassionate rheumatologist. I have been seeing her for 2 years and there is no one else I would trust to help me treat my Rheumatoid Arthritis. Staff is also very friendly and accommodating.
About Dr. Farah Ashraf, DO
- Rheumatology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1134123839
Education & Certifications
- University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ashraf has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ashraf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ashraf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ashraf works at
Dr. Ashraf has seen patients for Arthritis and Lupus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ashraf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ashraf speaks Urdu.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashraf. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashraf.
