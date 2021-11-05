Dr. Farah Ali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farah Ali, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Farah Ali, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Frisco, TX. They completed their residency with Brookdale Hopsital Medical Center
Dr. Ali works at
Locations
-
1
Frisco Behavioral Health Group LLC4500 Hillcrest Rd Ste 115, Frisco, TX 75035 Directions (469) 213-6400Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Self Pay
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ali?
Dr. Ali is so Amazing!!! She listens very well, always calm and is a life saver!! She is very professional and always polite...I am so blessed/happy that I found her!!! Her staff is wonderful as well...very nice, friendly and professional.
About Dr. Farah Ali, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Hindi, Punjabi, Sindhi and Urdu
- 1922411230
Education & Certifications
- Brookdale Hopsital Medical Center
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ali has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ali works at
Dr. Ali speaks Hindi, Punjabi, Sindhi and Urdu.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.