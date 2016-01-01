Dr. Farah Al Khitan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al Khitan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farah Al Khitan, MD
Overview
Dr. Farah Al Khitan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from Jordan University of Science and Technology Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital, Gadsden Regional Medical Center and Grandview Medical Center.
Locations
Ashchi Heart & Vascular Center PA3900 University Blvd S Ste A, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 605-8347
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
- Gadsden Regional Medical Center
- Grandview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Farah Al Khitan, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School Of Medicine
- Jordan University of Science and Technology Medical School
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Al Khitan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Al Khitan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Al Khitan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Al Khitan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al Khitan.
