Dr. Faraaz Chekeni, MD

Pediatrics
3 (8)
Dr. Faraaz Chekeni, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. 

Dr. Chekeni works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Palo Alto, CA with other offices in San Francisco, CA.

    Palo Alto Medical Foundation
    Palo Alto Medical Foundation
795 El Camino Real, Palo Alto, CA 94301
(650) 853-2992
    Limited To Official University Duties On
    Limited To Official University Duties On
505 Parnassus Ave # M-691, San Francisco, CA 94143
(415) 476-9000

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Bronchiolitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cellulitis
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fever-Induced Seizure
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Palpitations
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hydrocele
Hyperlipidemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malnutrition
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Nosebleed
Osteopenia
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Phimosis
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rickets
  • View other providers who treat Rickets
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Swine Flu
Tonsillitis
Torticollis
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    Aetna
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    MultiPlan

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 22, 2019
    An awesome doctor for both of my boys!
    — Apr 22, 2019
    Pediatrics
    English
    1104183904
    Pediatrics
    Dr. Chekeni has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chekeni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Chekeni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chekeni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chekeni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

