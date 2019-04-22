Dr. Chekeni has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Faraaz Chekeni, MD
Dr. Faraaz Chekeni, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Palo Alto, CA.
Palo Alto Medical Foundation795 El Camino Real, Palo Alto, CA 94301 Directions (650) 853-2992
Limited To Official University Duties On505 Parnassus Ave # M-691, San Francisco, CA 94143 Directions (415) 476-9000
Aetna
Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
MultiPlan
An awesome doctor for both of my boys!
- English
- 1104183904
Dr. Chekeni accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chekeni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Chekeni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chekeni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chekeni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chekeni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.