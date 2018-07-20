See All Dermatologists in Wilmington, DE
Dr. Fanny Berg, MD is a Dermatologist in Wilmington, DE. 

Dr. Berg works at Pennsylvania Dermatology Partners in Wilmington, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Melanoma and Excision of Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Berg Fanny J MD Office
    2000 Foulk Rd Ste A, Wilmington, DE 19810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 475-8000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Melanoma
Excision of Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Melanoma
Excision of Skin Cancer

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (12)
    About Dr. Fanny Berg, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1720182256
    Education & Certifications

    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Berg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Berg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Berg works at Pennsylvania Dermatology Partners in Wilmington, DE. View the full address on Dr. Berg’s profile.

    Dr. Berg has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Melanoma and Excision of Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Berg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

