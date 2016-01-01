See All Cardiologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Fania Samuels, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (93)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Dr. Fania Samuels, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

Dr. Samuels works at Aria Diagnostic Cardiology & Imaging Center in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Disease, Chest Pain and Congenital Heart Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Aria Diagnostic Cardiology & Imaging Center
    10160 Bustleton Ave Ste A, Philadelphia, PA 19116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mitral Valve Disease
Chest Pain
Congenital Heart Defects
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Event Monitor Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 93 ratings
Patient Ratings (93)
5 Star
(74)
4 Star
(17)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Fania Samuels, MD

Specialties
  • Cardiology
Years of Experience
  • 36 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Greek, Russian and Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1255305017
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Hahnemann University Hospital (MCP/Drexel)
Residency
  • Hahnemann University Hospital
Internship
  • Hahnemann University Hospital (MCP/Drexel)
Medical Education
  • Drexel University College of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Fania Samuels, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samuels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Samuels has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Samuels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Samuels works at Aria Diagnostic Cardiology & Imaging Center in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Samuels’s profile.

Dr. Samuels has seen patients for Mitral Valve Disease, Chest Pain and Congenital Heart Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Samuels on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

93 patients have reviewed Dr. Samuels. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samuels.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samuels, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samuels appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

