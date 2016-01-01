Dr. Fania Samuels, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samuels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fania Samuels, MD
Dr. Fania Samuels, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.
Locations
Aria Diagnostic Cardiology & Imaging Center10160 Bustleton Ave Ste A, Philadelphia, PA 19116 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Greek, Russian and Spanish
- 1255305017
- Hahnemann University Hospital (MCP/Drexel)
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Hahnemann University Hospital (MCP/Drexel)
- Drexel University College of Medicine
Dr. Samuels has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samuels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Samuels has seen patients for Mitral Valve Disease, Chest Pain and Congenital Heart Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Samuels on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Samuels speaks Greek, Russian and Spanish.
93 patients have reviewed Dr. Samuels. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samuels.
