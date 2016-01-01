Overview

Dr. Fania Samuels, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.



Dr. Samuels works at Aria Diagnostic Cardiology & Imaging Center in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Disease, Chest Pain and Congenital Heart Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

