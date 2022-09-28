Overview

Dr. Fangxiang Chen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Jefferson, Mercy Hospital South and Mercy Hospital St. Louis.



Dr. Chen works at Mercy Clinic Neurosurgery in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Broken Neck, Spine Fractures and Traumatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.