Overview

Dr. Fangqin Li, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Stony Brook, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from HUNAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Li works at Just Enjoy Life Acupuncturist and Nurse Practitioner in Adult Health in Stony Brook, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.