Hospital Medicine
Overview

Dr. Fangfei Zheng, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.

Dr. Zheng works at Psychiatry in New York, NY.

Locations

  1. 1
    Psychiatry
    Psychiatry
1300 YORK AVE, New York, NY 10065
(212) 746-4007

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Postoperative Pain
Asthma
Bacterial Sepsis
Acute Postoperative Pain
Asthma
Bacterial Sepsis

Treatment frequency



Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Opioid Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    About Dr. Fangfei Zheng, MD

    Hospital Medicine
    7 years of experience
    English
    1982098802
    Education & Certifications

    NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
    Internal Medicine
