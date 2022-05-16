Overview

Dr. Fang Yu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from National Defense Medical Center and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Yu works at Irvine Gastroenterology in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.