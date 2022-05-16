Dr. Fang Yu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fang Yu, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Fang Yu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from National Defense Medical Center and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Yu works at
Irvine Gastroenerology15825 Laguna Canyon Rd Ste 106, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 679-0000
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have visited Dr. Yu for over 10 years not just because of his remarkable medical skills, but because of his empathy and patience. Before all of my gastroscopy and colonoscopy procedures Dr. Yu always makes sure to explain the process in great detail, but in a way that is easy to understand. After the procedure he will then give me a breakdown which includes photos where he explains them one by one. He also always does a great job of prescribing me the right medications for my symptoms. In my 10 years of visiting Dr. Yu I have never felt any fear before a procedure because he always goes above and beyond to make sure I feel comfortable. I have also never felt any pain after a procedure because of his great skills. He is a great doctor who I highly recommend. Thank you Dr Yu for looking after my health over the years!
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1497869630
- Nih Georgetown Washington Va
- Greater Baltimore Med Center
- National Defense Medical Center
Dr. Yu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yu works at
Dr. Yu has seen patients for Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yu speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Yu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yu.
