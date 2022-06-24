Dr. Fang Sun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fang Sun, MD
Overview
Dr. Fang Sun, MD is a Neuromuscular Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Sun works at
Locations
-
1
Regenstein Center for Neurological Care259 E Erie St, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7950
-
2
Regenstein Center for Neurological Care259 E Erie St Lavin Family Pavilion Suite 1900, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7950
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HFN
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sun?
Excellent, she is very knowledgeable, listens and treats your condition appropriately.
About Dr. Fang Sun, MD
- Neuromuscular Medicine
- English
- 1831585322
Education & Certifications
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sun has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sun accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sun works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sun. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.