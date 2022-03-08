Dr. Fan Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fan Wang, MD
Overview
Dr. Fan Wang, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Locations
Inkyu Noh MD PA150 W Parker Rd Ste 503, Houston, TX 77076 Directions (713) 884-8887
Fan Wang MD Phd Ob. Gyn. Pllc6671 Southwest Fwy Ste 320, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (713) 884-8887
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Wang Is my favorite obgyn gyno doctor of all time. He makes you feel comfortable while talking you through the whole process. He makes sure all of your information is accurate and understandable, He loves his patients I've delivered 3 beautiful & healthy babies w/him and everytime He always made sure to listen to my needs and tackle any problems that may have occurred. Hands down the best ever
About Dr. Fan Wang, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1942263009
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang speaks Chinese.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
