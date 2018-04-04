See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Naperville, IL
Dr. Falguni Vasa, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
26 years of experience

Dr. Falguni Vasa, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.

Dr. Vasa works at Duly Health and Care in Naperville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Osteoporosis and Thyroiditis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    DuPage Medical Group - Official
    100 Spalding Dr Ste 300, Naperville, IL 60540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 456-7631
    Duly Health and Care - Endocrinology
    1020 E Ogden Ave Ste 100, Naperville, IL 60563 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 789-4910
    Arati A Reddy MD Sc
    720 Brom Ct Ste 204, Naperville, IL 60540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 848-1332

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Apr 04, 2018
    Dr. Vasa and her team have been great! When she viewed my chart for the first time, she acted on the information very quickly with great concern. Any time that my levels are off, she is quick to respond with my best options. I understand that my case isn't as easy as take a couple of Tylenol and rest... I have a real situation that takes time to even out. She has shown that she is with me every step of the way. She is polite, knowledgeable, and consistent with her friendly demeanor.
    Jennifer Davidson in Naperville, Il — Apr 04, 2018
    About Dr. Falguni Vasa, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184741951
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Northwestern University Med Center
    Internship
    • Rush University Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Falguni Vasa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vasa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vasa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vasa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vasa works at Duly Health and Care in Naperville, IL. View the full address on Dr. Vasa’s profile.

    Dr. Vasa has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Osteoporosis and Thyroiditis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vasa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Vasa. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vasa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vasa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vasa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

