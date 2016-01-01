Overview

Dr. Falguni Shah, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine. They graduated from Bj Medical College, Ahmedabad, Gujarat University and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Shah works at Travel Health and Infectious Disease, LLC in West Orange, NJ with other offices in Wyckoff, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.