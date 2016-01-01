Dr. Falguni Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Falguni Shah, MD
Overview
Dr. Falguni Shah, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine. They graduated from Bj Medical College, Ahmedabad, Gujarat University and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Travel Health and Infectious Disease, LLC622 Eagle Rock Ave Ste G4, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (201) 580-6575
-
2
Travel Health and Infectious Disease541 Cedar Hill Ave, Wyckoff, NJ 07481 Directions (201) 580-6575
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Insurance Corporation
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Falguni Shah, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1265452932
Education & Certifications
- Pediatric Infectious Diseases, Children's Hospital At Montefiorre, Ny
- Children's Hospital At Montefiorre, Ny
- Bj Medical College
- Bj Medical College, Ahmedabad, Gujarat University
- Gnyan Dham School
- Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.