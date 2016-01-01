See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in West Orange, NJ
Infectious Disease Medicine
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Falguni Shah, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine. They graduated from Bj Medical College, Ahmedabad, Gujarat University and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Valley Hospital.

Dr. Shah works at Travel Health and Infectious Disease, LLC in West Orange, NJ with other offices in Wyckoff, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Travel Health and Infectious Disease, LLC
    622 Eagle Rock Ave Ste G4, West Orange, NJ 07052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 580-6575
  2. 2
    Travel Health and Infectious Disease
    541 Cedar Hill Ave, Wyckoff, NJ 07481 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 580-6575

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Sinusitis
Amebiasis
Babesiosis
Acute Sinusitis
Amebiasis
Babesiosis

Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Amebiasis Chevron Icon
Babesiosis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
IgG Subclass Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
MRSA Infection Chevron Icon
Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID) Chevron Icon
Staph Infection Chevron Icon
Staphylococcal Diseases Chevron Icon
Staphylococcal Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Toxic Shock Syndrome Chevron Icon
Travel Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Travel Vaccination Chevron Icon
Travel-Related Infections Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oscar Insurance Corporation
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Dr. Falguni Shah, MD

Specialties

    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati and Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1265452932
    Education & Certifications

Fellowship

    Fellowship
    • Pediatric Infectious Diseases, Children's Hospital At Montefiorre, Ny
    Residency
    • Children's Hospital At Montefiorre, Ny
    Internship
    • Bj Medical College
    Medical Education
    • Bj Medical College, Ahmedabad, Gujarat University
    Undergraduate School
    • Gnyan Dham School
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Falguni Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.