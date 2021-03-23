Dr. Falgooni Patel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Falgooni Patel, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Falgooni Patel, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Covina, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital, Emanate Health Queen Of The Valley Hospital, Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Dimas Community Hospital.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
-
1
Kidz Kare Doc Covina147 W College St, Covina, CA 91723 Directions (626) 332-2860
Hospital Affiliations
- Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital
- Emanate Health Queen Of The Valley Hospital
- Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
- San Dimas Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid of California
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
Dr. Patel is a great pediatrician, I was recommended by another nurse. She has taken great care of my 4 children. Very friendly and works really well with her patients at any age. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Falgooni Patel, DO
- Pediatrics
- 15 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Spanish
- 1457659369
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser-Permanente
- Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
- Claremont Colleges
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati and Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.