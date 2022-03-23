See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Kingwood, TX
Dr. Fakhruddin Rakla, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Fakhruddin Rakla, MD is a Pulmonologist in Kingwood, TX. They graduated from Dow Medical College and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Rakla works at North Houston Respiratory Consultants, PA in Kingwood, TX with other offices in Humble, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pneumonia, Respiratory Failure and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    North Houston Respiratory Consultants, PA
    22999 Highway 59 N Ste 154, Kingwood, TX 77339 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 359-4436
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    North Houston Respiratory Consultants - Humble
    9950 Memorial Blvd Ste 102, Humble, TX 77338 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 446-6803
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 23, 2022
    I'm a Covid-19 patient of Dr. Rakla's and spent 3 weeks inpatient at two hospitals with pneumonia in both lungs, with the last 2 weeks being under Dr. Rakla's care. I found Dr. Rakla to be an exceptional physician! He is both highly competent and knowledgeable as well as very patient-focused and caring. He was happy to take the time to answer not only all my questions but also my spouse's questions by phone. While I was inpatient, Dr. Rakla orchestrated a treatment regime that resulted in my being successfully discharged well along the road to recovery. Since discharge, he and his office staff have been wonderful in coordinating my ongoing evaluations and treatment. I am very pleased to wholeheartedly recommend Dr. Rakla and his staff!
    Steve — Mar 23, 2022
    About Dr. Fakhruddin Rakla, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932131505
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Civil Hospital
    Internship
    • Civil Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Dow Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fakhruddin Rakla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rakla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rakla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rakla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rakla has seen patients for Pneumonia, Respiratory Failure and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rakla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Rakla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rakla.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rakla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rakla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

