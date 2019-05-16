Dr. Fakhriran Ghahari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghahari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fakhriran Ghahari, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fakhriran Ghahari, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE (JARJANI MED SCH).
Dr. Ghahari works at
Locations
-
1
Mercy Medical Group of Specialists421 E Angeleno Ave Ste 102, Burbank, CA 91501 Directions (818) 845-6800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ghahari?
Dr. Ghahari knows her stuff, very thorough doctor. One of the few physicians that S listen to your concerns.
About Dr. Fakhriran Ghahari, MD
- Family Medicine
- 48 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1639183569
Education & Certifications
- NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE (JARJANI MED SCH)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghahari has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghahari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghahari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghahari works at
Dr. Ghahari speaks Armenian.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghahari. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghahari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghahari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghahari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.