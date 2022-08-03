Dr. Faizul Haque, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haque is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Faizul Haque, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Faizul Haque, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pleasanton, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center, Stanford Health Care, Stanford Health Care Valleycare and Walnut Creek Medical Center.
Dr. Haque works at
Locations
-
1
Tri Valley Cardiology Medical Office5565 W Las Positas Blvd Ste 300, Pleasanton, CA 94588 Directions (925) 949-5045
-
2
University Healthcare Alliance106 La Casa Via Ste 140, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (925) 277-1900
-
3
Cardiovascular Consultants Medical Group Inc.5201 Norris Canyon Rd Ste 220, San Ramon, CA 94583 Directions (925) 277-1900
-
4
Cardiovascular Consultants Medical Group in Oakland365 Hawthorne Ave Ste 201, Oakland, CA 94609 Directions (925) 975-5930
-
5
Stanford Health Care - Valleycare5555 W Las Positas Blvd, Pleasanton, CA 94588 Directions (925) 416-3620
Hospital Affiliations
- Concord Medical Center
- Stanford Health Care
- Stanford Health Care Valleycare
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Haque?
Dr. Haque is a superior cardiologist. He takes the time to educate and comfort. This is truly a unique Siri in in today’s medical field. I highly recommend Dr. Haque.
About Dr. Faizul Haque, MD
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1609952597
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haque has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haque accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haque has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haque works at
Dr. Haque has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Cardiomegaly, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haque on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Haque. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haque.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haque, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haque appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.