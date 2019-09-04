Dr. Faizan Iftikhar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iftikhar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Faizan Iftikhar, MD
Dr. Faizan Iftikhar, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Aga Khan University and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney and Medical City Mckinney.
Complete Heart Care, P.A.2517 Virginia Pkwy Ste 101, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (214) 544-3355
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
- Medical City Mckinney
Very caring Doctor. He explained all the tests he wanted, the reasons for doing them, and when finished, he explained the results thoroughly. I appreciate his knowledge, his courtesy, and his concern. His staff is courteous, caring, and thorough.
- Interventional Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1417927393
- Illinois Masonic Med Center
- Rush Presbyterian St Luke's Hosp
- Aga Khan University
Dr. Iftikhar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iftikhar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iftikhar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iftikhar has seen patients for Cardiomyopathy, Heart Disease and Pericardial Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iftikhar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Iftikhar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iftikhar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iftikhar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iftikhar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.