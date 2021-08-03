Dr. Faizan Hafeez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hafeez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Faizan Hafeez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Faizan Hafeez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Wyandot Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Hafeez works at
Locations
1
Neurology and Headache Clinics of Nw. Ohio3020 N McCord Rd Ste 102, Toledo, OH 43615
2
Wyandot Memorial Hospital885 N Sandusky Ave, Upper Sandusky, OH 43351
Hospital Affiliations
Wyandot Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Anthem
Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Humana
MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent, I have been with Dr haffez for 15 years . He has always put my well being and health above all.. He is a fabulous caring and compassionate Dr. One of the very Best!!!
About Dr. Faizan Hafeez, MD
Neurology
33 years of experience
English, Arabic
- 1386630432
Education & Certifications
UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
