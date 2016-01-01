Dr. Yasin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Faiza Yasin, MD
Overview
Dr. Faiza Yasin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Francisco, CA.
Locations
-
1
Inner Sunset840 IRVING ST, San Francisco, CA 94122 Directions (415) 590-6140
-
2
One Medical Group501 2nd St Ste 415, San Francisco, CA 94107 Directions (415) 529-4567Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Yale New Haven Hospital20 York St, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 200-4822Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 5:00pmSunday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
4
Nathan Smith Clinic15 YORK ST, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 688-5303
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Faiza Yasin, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
