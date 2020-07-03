See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Webster, TX
Dr. Faiza Tahir, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Faiza Tahir, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Webster, TX. They graduated from Dow Medical College-Civil Hospital Karachi and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast, HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital and St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX.

Dr. Tahir works at Infectious Disease Specialists in Webster, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Infectious Disease Specialists
    13920 Osprey Ct Ste C, Webster, TX 77598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 241-9952

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
  • Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital
  • St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess Incision and Drainage
AIDS
Antibiotic Infusion
Abscess Incision and Drainage
AIDS
Antibiotic Infusion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
AIDS Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat AIDS
Antibiotic Infusion Chevron Icon
Bacterial Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Anal Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Oral Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Safe Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Vaginal Sex Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
HIV Care Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat HIV Care
Infections Chevron Icon
International Travel Prophylactic Medication Chevron Icon
International Travel Vaccination Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Osteomyelitis Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Wound Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 03, 2020
    Dr tahir is the best. Very professional, listens to your concerns. Follow up care is outstanding. Super helpful staff.
    Mehwish M — Jul 03, 2020
    About Dr. Faiza Tahir, MD

    Specialties
    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1487897609
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UTMB-Galvstn
    Residency
    • Huron Hosp Cleveland Clin Hlth Sys
    Medical Education
    • Dow Medical College-Civil Hospital Karachi
    Board Certifications
    • Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Faiza Tahir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tahir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tahir has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tahir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tahir works at Infectious Disease Specialists in Webster, TX. View the full address on Dr. Tahir’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Tahir. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tahir.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tahir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tahir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

