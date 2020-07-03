Dr. Faiza Tahir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tahir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Faiza Tahir, MD
Dr. Faiza Tahir, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Webster, TX. They graduated from Dow Medical College-Civil Hospital Karachi and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast, HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital and St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX.
Infectious Disease Specialists13920 Osprey Ct Ste C, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (832) 241-9952
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr tahir is the best. Very professional, listens to your concerns. Follow up care is outstanding. Super helpful staff.
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- UTMB-Galvstn
- Huron Hosp Cleveland Clin Hlth Sys
- Dow Medical College-Civil Hospital Karachi
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Tahir has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tahir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tahir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Tahir. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tahir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tahir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tahir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.