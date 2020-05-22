Overview

Dr. Faiza Kada, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Reston, VA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Algiers and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.



Dr. Kada works at Inova Medical Group-Endocrinology in Reston, VA with other offices in Falls Church, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.