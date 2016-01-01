Overview

Dr. Faiza Fakhar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Fakhar works at ProMedica Toledo Hospital in Toledo, OH with other offices in Maumee, OH.