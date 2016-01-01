Overview

Dr. Faiza Chaudhry, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in JONESBORO, AR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono.



Dr. Chaudhry works at NEA Baptst Clincs Neurlgy/Nrsgy in JONESBORO, AR with other offices in East Stroudsburg, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

