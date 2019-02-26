Dr. Faiza Bhatti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhatti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Faiza Bhatti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Faiza Bhatti, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Jefferson, Mercy Hospital South and Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
Dr. Bhatti works at
Locations
West Bloomfield Office6777 W Maple Rd, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (800) 436-7936MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Mercy Clinic Gastroenterology10012 Kennerly Rd Ste 102, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 525-4225
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Jefferson
- Mercy Hospital South
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bhatti actually cares about her patients outcomes, struggles, and overall well being. She has been managing my Crohns disease for sometime and unlike other doctors she actually cares about my day to day living. Dr. Bhatti fully explains, answers questions, and wants to know how you feel about the proposed treatment. She is fully educated on upcoming treatment options as well as current. If I have an urgent need, I send her a message and she gets me in right away. Highly recommend!!!
About Dr. Faiza Bhatti, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1144556499
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhatti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhatti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhatti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhatti works at
Dr. Bhatti has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Crohn's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhatti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhatti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhatti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhatti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhatti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.