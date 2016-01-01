Dr. Faiza Akbar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akbar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Faiza Akbar, MD
Overview
Dr. Faiza Akbar, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Glen Allen, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Khyber Medical College, Pakistan|Khyber Medical College, Pakistan|Khyber Medical College, University Of Peshawar, Pakistan|Khyber Medical College, University Of Peshawar, Pakistan and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.
Dr. Akbar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Commonwealth Primary Care - Wyndham5360 Twin Hickory Rd, Glen Allen, VA 23059 Directions (804) 373-6176Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am -Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Akbar?
About Dr. Faiza Akbar, MD
- Family Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1598824542
Education & Certifications
- Chesterfield Family Practice|Chesterfield Family Practice / Virginia Commonwealth University|Chesterfield Family Practice|Chesterfield Family Practice / Virginia Commonwealth University
- Khyber Medical College, Pakistan|Khyber Medical College, Pakistan|Khyber Medical College, University Of Peshawar, Pakistan|Khyber Medical College, University Of Peshawar, Pakistan
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Akbar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Akbar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Akbar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Akbar works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Akbar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akbar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akbar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akbar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.