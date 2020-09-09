Overview

Dr. Faiz Rehman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Dow Medical College and is affiliated with Piedmont Augusta.



Dr. Rehman works at University Cardiology Associates - Cardiovascular Associates of Augusta in Augusta, GA with other offices in Martinez, GA and Grovetown, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.