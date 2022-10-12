Dr. Faiz-Ur Rehman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rehman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Faiz-Ur Rehman, MD
Overview
Dr. Faiz-Ur Rehman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital.
Locations
Doctors Specialists - Cardiology3623 J Dewey Gray Cir Ste 202, Augusta, GA 30909 Directions (706) 441-8976Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rehman?
Dr. Rehman has been my cardiologist for 18 years and has always been most interested and helpful in caring for my health. Anyone who has him for their heart health is in good hands.
About Dr. Faiz-Ur Rehman, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED
- Cardiovascular Disease
