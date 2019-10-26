Overview

Dr. Faiz Rahman, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific and is affiliated with Chapman Global Medical Center, Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center, Orange County Global Medical Center and South Coast Global Medical Center.



Dr. Rahman works at Concentra - Anaheim Orange in Anaheim, CA with other offices in Upland, CA, Pomona, CA and Santa Ana, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.