Dr. Faiz Niaz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Faiz Niaz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Woodstock, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Erlanger Western Carolina Hospital, Fannin Regional Hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee and Piedmont Mountainside Hospital.
Dr. Niaz works at
Locations
Comprehensive Neurology of North Georgia PC245 River Park North Dr, Woodstock, GA 30188 Directions (770) 345-0070
Comprehensive Neurology N GA125 Oakside Ct Ste 301, Canton, GA 30114 Directions (770) 345-0070
Hospital Affiliations
- Erlanger Western Carolina Hospital
- Fannin Regional Hospital
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
- Piedmont Mountainside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Niaz is fantastic. After battling occasional migraines my entire life, one day last spring I developed a headache that lasted for almost 3 mos. It wasn't a full blown migraine but there wasn't a day that I did not have severe pain in my head. Every neurologist I called, & even my primary dr. called, said it would be 6-8 mos before they could get me an appt. Then they called Dr. Niaz's office. Even though his office is an hour drive from my house that didn't matter, I just needed relief. He & his staff were the only ones who didn't care I wasn't an established patient. All they knew is that no one should have to wait that long for an appt when they are suffering. They worked me in the very next day. Since that first appt he has always actively listened to problems I might have & asks questions to ensure I receive the best care. Thanks to the preventative medication he prescribed my migraines have been reduced to almost nothing. He's even ben able to decrease my tension headaches!
About Dr. Faiz Niaz, MD
- Neurology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Urdu
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Niaz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Niaz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Niaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Niaz works at
Dr. Niaz has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Headache and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Niaz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Niaz speaks Urdu.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Niaz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Niaz.
