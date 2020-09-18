See All Neurologists in Woodstock, GA
Dr. Faiz Niaz, MD

Neurology
3 (28)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Faiz Niaz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Woodstock, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Erlanger Western Carolina Hospital, Fannin Regional Hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee and Piedmont Mountainside Hospital.

Dr. Niaz works at Comprehensive Neurology of North Georgia PC in Woodstock, GA with other offices in Canton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Headache and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Neurology of North Georgia PC
    245 River Park North Dr, Woodstock, GA 30188 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 345-0070
  2. 2
    Comprehensive Neurology N GA
    125 Oakside Ct Ste 301, Canton, GA 30114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 345-0070

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Erlanger Western Carolina Hospital
  • Fannin Regional Hospital
  • Northside Hospital Cherokee
  • Piedmont Mountainside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Headache
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Headache
Peripheral Nerve Disorders

Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Niaz to family and friends

    About Dr. Faiz Niaz, MD

    • Neurology
    • 28 years of experience
    • English, Urdu
    • 1922058023
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Faiz Niaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Niaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Niaz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Niaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Niaz has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Headache and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Niaz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Niaz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Niaz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Niaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Niaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

