Dr. Faiz Faseehuddin, MD
Dr. Faiz Faseehuddin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.
Tennessee Psychiatry - Franklin109 Holiday Ct Ste D10, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (629) 333-3820
Dr. Faiz, look no further, if you need guidance in life, Dr. Faiz has several approaches. I would say he will be my therapist for years to come, if you're having a hard time, he makes sure you are safe and those around you are safe. I 1000% recommend him, he so smart and so well spoken, I wish I would have found him many years ago.
- Psychiatry
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1407147259
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
Dr. Faseehuddin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Faseehuddin accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Faseehuddin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Faseehuddin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faseehuddin.
