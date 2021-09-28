Dr. Faiz Anwer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anwer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Faiz Anwer, MD
Dr. Faiz Anwer, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Banner University Medical Center Tucson.
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 307-6135Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Everything Jeff said! My transplant was the beginning of Aug 2015. He’s the best and when I found out he had left Tucson I was extremely disappointed. I had no problem driving the 8 hrs to see him on follow ups. Extremely considerate of me and what I had been thru before I got to him. I actually considered trying to stop by Cleveland on my way back to PA for a family reunion in 2018 just to see him again, say hello and let him know that at the time I was doing great. Unfortunately I have relapsed and miss his insight and knowledge. Really wish that he was my oncologist once again. Thank you for everything doc, it’s been appreciated more than I can tell ya!! Charles (Chuck) Podlesny Pahrump, NV
About Dr. Faiz Anwer, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Male
- COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES
- Cleveland Clinic
- Banner University Medical Center Tucson
Dr. Anwer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anwer accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anwer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anwer has seen patients for Bone Cancer, Osteosarcoma and Myeloma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anwer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Anwer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anwer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anwer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anwer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.