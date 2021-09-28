Overview

Dr. Faiz Anwer, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Banner University Medical Center Tucson.



Dr. Anwer works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Bone Cancer, Osteosarcoma and Myeloma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.