Dr. Faiz Anwer, MD

Dr. Faiz Anwer, MD

Hematology & Oncology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Faiz Anwer, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Banner University Medical Center Tucson.

Dr. Anwer works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Bone Cancer, Osteosarcoma and Myeloma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic Main Campus
    9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 307-6135
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant) Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 28, 2021
    Everything Jeff said! My transplant was the beginning of Aug 2015. He’s the best and when I found out he had left Tucson I was extremely disappointed. I had no problem driving the 8 hrs to see him on follow ups. Extremely considerate of me and what I had been thru before I got to him. I actually considered trying to stop by Cleveland on my way back to PA for a family reunion in 2018 just to see him again, say hello and let him know that at the time I was doing great. Unfortunately I have relapsed and miss his insight and knowledge. Really wish that he was my oncologist once again. Thank you for everything doc, it’s been appreciated more than I can tell ya!! Charles (Chuck) Podlesny Pahrump, NV
    Chuck — Sep 28, 2021
    About Dr. Faiz Anwer, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology & Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1356543169
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cleveland Clinic
    • Banner University Medical Center Tucson

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Faiz Anwer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anwer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Anwer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Anwer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Anwer has seen patients for Bone Cancer, Osteosarcoma and Myeloma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anwer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Anwer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anwer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anwer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anwer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.