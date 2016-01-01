Dr. Ahmad has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Faiz Ahmad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Faiz Ahmad, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They graduated from ALL-INDIA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / ANSARI NAGAR and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Grady Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Ahmad works at
Locations
-
1
Grady Medical Sub Specialty Clinic80 Jesse Hill Jr Dr SE, Atlanta, GA 30303 Directions (404) 616-1000
-
2
Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital5673 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 350, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 778-5770
-
3
Emory University Department of Pediatrics49 Jesse Hill Jr Dr Se, Atlanta, GA 30303 Directions (404) 778-0960
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Grady Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ahmad?
About Dr. Faiz Ahmad, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1285876946
Education & Certifications
- ALL-INDIA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / ANSARI NAGAR
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmad works at
Dr. Ahmad has seen patients for Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Spinal Stenosis and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmad. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.