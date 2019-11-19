Dr. Faiyaaz Jhaveri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jhaveri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Faiyaaz Jhaveri, MD
Overview
Dr. Faiyaaz Jhaveri, MD is an Urology Specialist in Davenport, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Lake Wales and Adventhealth Heart Of Florida.
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Urology at Davenport2217 North Blvd W # B, Davenport, FL 33837 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Lake Wales
- Adventhealth Heart Of Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely knowledgeable and technically excellent doctor. Very courteous and efficient staff.
About Dr. Faiyaaz Jhaveri, MD
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1134138019
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clin Fdn|Cleveland Clinic
- University Of North Carolina
- University Hospital SUNY Upstate Medical University
- Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jhaveri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jhaveri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jhaveri has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jhaveri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Jhaveri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jhaveri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jhaveri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jhaveri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.