Dr. Faith Shapiro, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shapiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Faith Shapiro, DPM
Overview
Dr. Faith Shapiro, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Podiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Shapiro works at
Locations
-
1
Southwest Podiatry Center PC1903 Wyoming Blvd NE Ste C, Albuquerque, NM 87112 Directions (505) 298-7666
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shapiro?
Dr. Shapiro saved my father's foot from being amputated. Other doctors one even take the time. My father had a bad infection at the tip of his toe. Other doctors suggested amputation. Dr Shapiro got in there cleaned it up showed him how to clean it and he's able to walk with both his feet today because of her. She takes her time with her patients.
About Dr. Faith Shapiro, DPM
- Podiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1528128352
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shapiro has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shapiro accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shapiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shapiro works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Shapiro. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shapiro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shapiro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shapiro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.