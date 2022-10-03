See All Podiatrists in Monmouth Junction, NJ
Dr. Faith Schick, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (213)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Faith Schick, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Monmouth Junction, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Schick works at Rothman Orthopaedics in Monmouth Junction, NJ with other offices in Hamilton, NJ and Bordentown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rothman Orthopaedics
    4301 US Highway 1 Ste 300, Monmouth Junction, NJ 08852 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 321-9999
  2. 2
    Rothman Orthopaedic Institute
    1079 White Horse Ave, Hamilton, NJ 08610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 764-9183
  3. 3
    Rothman Orthopaedics - Bordentown, NJ
    100 K Johnson Blvd Ste 202, Bordentown, NJ 08505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 764-9183

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment

Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 213 ratings
    Patient Ratings (213)
    5 Star
    (189)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Oct 03, 2022
    Great bedside manner, answered all questions, did not rush, showed genuine empathy.
    Teresa Reichek — Oct 03, 2022
    About Dr. Faith Schick, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1619276862
    Education & Certifications

    • Kennedy Memorial Hospitals
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    • Rutgers University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Faith Schick, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schick has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schick has seen patients for Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    213 patients have reviewed Dr. Schick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.