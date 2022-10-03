Overview

Dr. Faith Schick, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Monmouth Junction, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Schick works at Rothman Orthopaedics in Monmouth Junction, NJ with other offices in Hamilton, NJ and Bordentown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.