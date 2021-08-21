Overview

Dr. Faith Lee-Jackson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Bernardine Medical Center.



Dr. Lee-Jackson works at Optum-San Bernardino Medical Group in San Bernardino, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.