Dr. Faith Gray, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lilburn, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Gray works at Emory at Lilburn Primary Care in Lilburn, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.